PUNTA GORDA — It seems to be a case of being in the right place, at the right time.
On his way to work Tuesday morning, Punta Gorda Police Department Lt. Justin Davoult saw a recycling truck filled with cardboard boxes, which had caught fire and was headed down US 41.
Davoult stopped the truck and it pulled into the parking lot of the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex, Punta Gorda Police said on Facebook.
That’s where the Punta Gorda Fire Department responded and put out the fire burning inside the Waste Management truck.
“Luckily, there were no injuries, but there is quite a mess in our parking lot,” the agency said on Facebook.
What was the cause?
Scrap cardboard on the cab canopy became overheated by exhaust gases, causing the fire, said Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert.
Waste Management crews had the parking lot cleaned up Tuesday within a couple hours, including pressure-washing the parking area, she added.
According to Waste Management spokesperson Dawn McCormick, burned recycling material generally cannot be recycled when it has been saturated by water and firefighting foam. So it goes to trash.
Truck fires like this can also involve materials placed for recycling that shouldn't have been, like flammable propane tanks and rechargeable batteries.
"Residents do contribute to our truck fires," McCormick said, urging people to recycle right.
Charlotte and Lee counties recently tied for recycling the most in the state.
Both counties recycle 77% of their trash, according to information from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.