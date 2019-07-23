PUNTA GORDA — It seems to be a case of being in the right place, at the right time.

WATCH - Firefighters put out blaze

On his way to work Tuesday morning, Punta Gorda Police Department Lt. Justin Davoult saw a recycling truck filled with cardboard boxes, which had caught fire and was headed down US 41.

According to a Facebook post from PGPD, Davoult initiated a traffic stop and the truck pulled into the parking lot of the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex.

That's where the Punta Gorda Fire Department responded and put out the flames.

"Luckily, there were no injuries, but there is quite a mess in our parking lot," the agency said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments