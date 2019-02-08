There’s good news on the red tide front.
The organism, Karenia brevis, was not present in the latest samples covering coastlines throughout the state including Charlotte and Sarasota counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Last week, it also appeared that red tide had dissipated.
Blooms of the toxic algae have plagued Florida coastal water for more than a year.
Karenia brevis was present in four southwest Florida samples but was not observed at bloom concentrations in any samples collected this past week, FWC announced Wednesday.
In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, background concentrations offshore of Lee County, background concentrations in Collier County, and very low concentrations offshore of Monroe County.
In Northwest Florida and the Florida East Coast over the past week, K. brevis was not observed, according to FWC.
Though there were no fish kills suspected to be related to red tide reported last week, there was still some respiratory irritation reported in Manatee, Sarasota, and Lee counties, according to information from FWC.
For more information on red tide, visit: https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
