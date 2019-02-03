After more than a year plaguing Southwest Florida coastal waters, the blooms of toxic red tide algae may be deteriorating from Gulf waters.
Only a remnant of the red tide bloom clung to local coastlines last week and appears to have dissipated this week, according to the most recent samples state scientists have analyzed.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported this week that the only signs of red tide turned up in the isolated water samples taken.
Last week, water samples from Sarasota County showed no signs of red tide.
In Charlotte County, background counts, fewer than a thousand cells per liter, turned up at Englewood Beach and Stump Pass on Jan. 23. A second set of water samples, taken at Englewood Beach and Stump Pass on Jan. 28, were clean of any sign of red tide cells.
Further south in Placida Harbor, a water sample off Garfield Court produced medium count — 100,000 or more cells per liter of water — but on Jan. 28, a second water sample turned up no algae cells.
In fact, the whole state from the Panhandle around the Keys and up the East Coast appeared free of the toxic algae that has persisted since November 2017.
Red tide algae is natural to the Gulf and the FWC has records of blooms dating back to the late 1800s. Signs of toxic algae appears in the fossil records.
The problem for humans and marine life, however, is when the blooms exceed 100,000 or more cells per liter of water. Humans suffer respiratory and other ailments, while fish and other marine life can die when the blooms intensify.
This summer, intense blooms of a million or more cells per liter choked the coastlines of Charlotte, Sarasota and other coastal counties from Pinellas south to Collier. Significant numbers of sea turtles, manatees and dolphins succumbed to the toxins throughout the summer months. Goliath groupers and large tarpon died and were washed up onto shorelines along with smaller fish and marine life.
To learn more, visit myfwc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.