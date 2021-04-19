ENGLEWOOD — The toxic red tide algae appears to be hugging shorelines from Manatee County to Nokomis in Sarasota County, but Charlotte County beaches are clear.
No concentrated red tide blooms have been detected further south or north, according to reports Monday.
Florida's official website, maintained by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, myfwc.com, still shows medium concentrations of red tide algae at Siesta Key Beach, and low concentrations north to Anna Maria Island in Manatee County and south to North Jetty Beach in Nokomis.
Fortunately, from the Venice Inlet south to Boca Grande — and north to the Tampa Bay area and St. Petersburg — no one has reported scratchy throats, coughing or other irritations from airborne toxins.
Mote Marine Laboratory's Monday report at visitbeaches.org noted that people reported slight respiratory irritations on beaches in Sarasota County.
The website habforecast.gcoos.org and its interactive map attempts to predict the effects of red tide on people at local beaches throughout the day. The forecasts for Tuesday cautioned how beachgoers could experience moderate irritations on Siesta Key and the North Jetty Beach in Nokomis after 2 p.m.
Healthy people might experience respiratory irritations on those beaches. But those with lung and respiratory ailments should avoid those beaches, the website warns.
Other Sarasota beaches — North Lido, Turtle and Nokomis beaches — are predicted to be "low" Tuesday. That means healthy people might feel slight irritations and those with respiratory ailments should leave the beach if they feel any ill effects from red tide.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County announced Friday that it intended to post precautionary signs on those beaches where people are most likely to be impacted with red tide.
The beaches to be posted first include Longboat Key, Bird Key Park (Ringling Causeway), North Lido Beach, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach and North Jetty Beach.
While the red tide algae, Karina brevis, is natural to the Gulf of Mexico in concentrations of fewer than 1,000 cells per liter of water, concentrations of red tide blooms exceeding 100,000 cells per liter of water can cause humans to experience scratchy throats, coughing, respiratory and other ailments triggered by the toxins. Higher concentrations can kill fish and other marine life.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
