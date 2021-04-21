Fisherman John Slattery was in the vicinity of Bayshore Live Oak Park, off Bayshore Drive in Charlotte Harbor, on Wednesday when he took a photo of two large, dead tarpon being hauled away on a maintenance truck.
Cause of death: red tide, according to FWC spokesman Adam Brown, who told The Daily Sun he saw Slattery's photo.
"The tarpon do appear to have been killed by the effects of red tide," said Brown.
According to the FWC, Charlotte County has been experiencing higher than normal concentrations of Karenia brevis, a microscopic, single-celled, photosynthetic organism commonly known as red tide, which is a common occurrence along Florida's Gulf coast.
Slattery, who moved to the area four years ago and fishes every day, said, "This is my first experience with red tide."
He said he began noticing it a week or so ago, when he noticed small dead catfish in the waters. But the sight of the tarpon clearly upset him.
"What I saw (today) just broke my heart," he said.
Frank Hommemma, owner of Fishin' Franks Bait & Tackle shop, explained tarpon have to surface to gulp air, and when they do they invariably take in the red tide toxins found toward the surface of the water.
In addition, the larger fish eat small ones that have the red tide toxin around their gulls. Therefore, tarpon are exposed to red tide in two ways: through breathing in red tide, and by eating fish contaminated with it.
Slattery said he would be taking a break from fishing, and that he didn't want to see dead snook.
"I really respect snook," he said, "and I could never kill one."
Capt. Karl Butigan, a local fishing guide, said he has been taking his charters to Boca Grande which is not affected by red tide at this time.
He said while "red tide is not affecting me at all, I ask my charters to let me know if they have an itchy throat or begin to cough." If that's the case, he will motor to another area.
He said the Boca Grande area has a good number of redfish, trout, snook, sheepshead, tarpon and sharks running at this time, apparently unaffected by the situation up Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River.
Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason said the parks department several times a day is monitoring public areas and removing dead fish.
He said if red tide is in the water, signs warning of its presence are posted at the county's beaches.
He said this year's red tide outbreak "is nothing like in the past."
FWC's Brown said red tides can cause illness and death to a variety of aquatic wildlife including various fish, marine mammals, sea turtles, and birds.
But aside from the tarpon, there have been no reports of larger sea life such as dolphins, manatees or turtles dying from red tide, Gleason said.
"There have been several severe red tide events over the last 20 years, and it is documented that fisheries are able to rebound even after severe and prolonged red tide events," Brown added.
Brown said fish populations have evolved to be resilient to the impact. But each outbreak of red tide does cause a fishkill, and this recent one, which began about a week ago, is no exception.
Since conditions change quickly, one should check red tide levels in their area by going to MyFWC.com/redtidestatus, Brown advised.
Submit a report of a fish kill online, via the FWC Reporter app, or call the Fish Kill Hotline: 800-636-0511.
