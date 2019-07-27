Red tide map

MAP FROM FWC

Throughout the state concentrations of the red tide organism karenia brevis are not present. Background levels were found in samples from Venice Beach, according to the latest state report from July 18-25.

 MAP FROM FWC

Staff Report

The latest report from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows the red tide organism is staying away from here.

The organism, Karenia brevis, was observed at background concentrations in southwest Florida over the past week. That was found in just one sample July 22 from Venice Beach in Sarasota County.

All other samples from Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties from July 18-25 showed the organism not to be present, according to FWC data.

The red tide organism is natural to the Gulf of Mexico. But in higher-than-normal concentrations, red tide can release toxins that can result in fish kills and health issues in humans.

Last summer, the presence of red tide in the region adversely affected many businesses and there were numerous incidents of fish kills and reports of respiratory irritation.

No Karenia brevis was observed in samples from northwest Florida or the state’s east coast over the past week either, according to the latest FWC report.

For more red tide information, visit MyFWC.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments