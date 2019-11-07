PUNTA GORDA — Paying tribute to veterans, Venice virtuoso Brian Gurl is heading to Punta Gorda on Friday for “A Patriotic Tribute of Veterans Day.”
Considered a child prodigy on piano when he was little more than a toddler, Gurl has blossomed into a complete entertainer, with songs and pattern added to his piano-playing skills.
While such a statement indicates that he would be able to carry a show by himself, a talented six-pack will perform in Punta Gorda with him — Russian-born and Moscow Conservatory-trained Katherine Alexandra and vocalist Michelle Pruyn add their own considerable talents to the show. Three additional musicians round out the sextet at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
This red, white and blue tribute features songs and scores by the likes of Irving Berlin, George M. Cohan, Woodie Guthrie, Elvis Presley, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Lee Greenwood and others.
Whenever Gurl and Alexandra appear on stage together, a piano duel becomes part of the show. Within seconds, there is a lot of head-shaking in the audience by folks trying to figure out how they can do that. For this concert the fueling pianos will battle “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
Pruyn, music director for the Bay Point Methodist Church — formerly the Jesse Knight Memorial Church in Nokomis, adds her own considerable talent to the show, as do those three additional musicians.
Pruyn sang “Proud To Be An American” with Lee Greenwood at the White House. Alexandra, a Russian immigrant, will perform “God Bless America” as a prayer, Gurl said.
Gurl performed songs in what he refers to as a “red, white and blue tribute to warm your heart and make you proud to be an American.”
If you go
Order tickets by phone, 941-639-0001, weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the church, or at the door prior to the performance, $20 per person.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
For more information: briangurlproductions.com
