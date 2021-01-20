It took more than a village, but despite overwhelming odds, Charlotte County has effectively ended chronic homelessness, the area's lead agency on the issue announced this week.
Angela Hogan, CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership, defined chronic homelessness as an individual or family residing in a place not meant for human habitation or an emergency shelter, and has been homeless on at least four separate occasions in the last three years.
Furthermore, the head of the household must have a diagnosable substance use disorder, or serious mental, developmental or physical disability.
Using the above criteria, Charlotte County has effectively ended chronic homelessness, according to the criteria set forth by a federal agency, although currently "we are working with two people who have been assigned caseworkers," Hogan told The Daily Sun. In some cases, it takes longer to help find sheltering or housing because of mental health issues, she explained.
Hogan said while there are always going to be folks who face homelessness or become homeless, "the goal is, as a community, to serve them when it happens."
Reaching this landmark of virtually conquering chronic homelessness, was no easy feat for the county that has a low-paying workforce, lack of affordable housing, poverty, and homelessness even before the pandemic.
But local agencies banded together over the years, in an attempt to curb or even eradicate homelessness in Charlotte County.
In 2017, the county was recognized by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) for having "Effectively Ending Veteran Homelessness." That has been a main goal of Gulf Coast Partnership and the agencies with which it works.
Gulf Coast Partnership works with numerous local agencies comprising One Charlotte. This team approach serves clients and addresses issues linked to homelessness. Among the collaborators are the Andes clinic, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Jesus Loves You Street Outreach, Jewish Family and Children's Services, St. Vincent de Paul CARES, Charlotte County Human and Veterans Services, the Punta Gorda Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the local United Way, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, and Charlotte Community Foundation.
According to a Jan. 20 press release issued by Gulf Coast Partnership, between April 2017 and December 2020, the One Charlotte Team housed more than 150 chronically homeless persons. Of those housed, more than 85% have remained permanently housed, which exceeds the national average of 52%.
Hogan said that when a family or person is found to be homeless, they would be helped to be sheltered "immediately and housed within 30 days," she said.
Charlotte County is now setting benchmarks for the next goals of ending homelessness for unaccompanied youth and families with children, Hogan added.
She said Gulf Coast Partnership agencies are working in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Housing Authority and the Charlotte County Public Schools district, to find housing for families with children in the public schools.
Case management would provide eligible families with a housing voucher of up to two years, she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.