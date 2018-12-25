I have some reflections to share after writing this consumer advocacy column for the past 12 years, including ways to successfully self-advocate without my help.
When advocating for readers, I understand the “power of the press” is an advantage as well as a responsibility I take very seriously. That being said, I’m most successful by treating people with respect, providing legitimate, timely and detailed complaint information, avoiding threats or ultimatums, and seeking a fair solution.
But, this holds true for you, too.
Unfortunately, by the time some readers contact me, they’ve already trashed a company or business on social media or threatened legal action. Or both. What do you think my chances are for a positive resolution when the business knows it’s already lost the customer? And usually, a media relations representative won’t talk to me if there’s even a THREAT of legal action by the customer.
“Why? Because most companies have the same standard protocol concerning letters containing legal threats,” explains national consumer advocate writer Christopher Elliott. “Those types of complaints are sent to the legal department to await the consumer’s next legal move. In other words, by writing such a letter you escalate your case beyond where any regular employee can help.”
And never start your resolution at the CEO level.
“Writing to the CEO never works in favor of the consumer,” notes Elliott. “No company CEO gets involved in customer service. There are teams of people below the top executive who are trained to handle consumer complaints. And once you have reached that highest level, if your request is not favorably received, where else can you go? Nowhere.”
So where do you find the right company contact? Again, I’m fortunate to have an extensive list of media and press contacts whose goal it is to put a company or organization in the best possible light. Fortunately for consumers, Elliott posts the names, and contact information of senior executives responsible for customer service at major companies on his Elliott Advocacy website at www.elliott.org.
Want to know how well it works? Just ask Mike Schafer. The Englewood resident asked for my help after repeatedly getting nowhere disputing a mistaken change in his wireless phone plan, resulting in almost $6,000 in roaming charges while in Canada.
Rather than go to my press contact, I gave Schafer the top customer service executive at the company from Elliott’s list with suggestions on how to write him an email, including keeping it short and well documented, as well as emphasizing his 16 years as a loyal customer. I promised to get involved if there wasn’t a resolution.
However, Schafer didn’t need me.
“Happily, I received a personal telephone call from his executive secretary stating she issued a full refund of the roaming charges and has reinstated my account to the original plan,” Schafer wrote me. “Thank you so very much for your help.”
Schafer was also successful because he politely explained why he was writing to the senior executive.
“I did attempt to solve the whole event going into the (company) system on the standard level, hours and hours of frustration and time,” Schaefer wrote the company. “It certainly did not work, so I am asking you for your help.”
“Companies know most complaints won’t go very far,” notes Consumer Reports. “They figure you probably won’t have the time, patience or know-how to pursue the issue.”
Don’t prove them right. Document things as soon as something goes wrong, preferably in writing. Save and print all outgoing and incoming emails and mail correspondence.
With any phone contact, get people’s names or employee ID numbers — noting all dates and times — and ask if an internal reference number has been created.
The takeaway here? A positive attitude coupled with verifiable facts and a reasonable resolution request made to the right person optimizes your outcome.
If that fails, contact me.
