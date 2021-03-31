PORT CHARLOTTE - Regal 16 Cinemas in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall reopens May 7, according to the company.
All 536 Regal Cinema locations were shut down Oct. 8, less than two months after the company started to reopen U.S. locations in late August.
The Regal theater chain is the second largest after AMC Theatres.
Regal Cinema's corporate headquarters, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, is reopening its locations in stages beginning April 2. However, things will be a bit different.
According to Regal Cinema's website, regmovies.com:
Employees
They will be required to undergo daily health screenings with temperature checks. They'll have to wear masks and wash their hands every 30 to 60 minutes, depending on their job.
Lobby
Tickets can be purchased through an app, but also in person.
Guests will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. Any guest not complying with the theater's policies will be asked to leave.
Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with the new changes.
Theater-goers will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit in a timely manner at the movie's conclusion.
Wall-mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.
Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.
Concession stand
Food items can be purchased through an app and in person; every other register will be closed, and there will be a reduced menu.
Self-services condiment stands will be closed, and instead of refilling large soft drinks or popcorn tubs, the used ones will be replaced with new ones.
Auditorium
Guests are required to wear a face mask at all times while in the lobby and in the auditorium. This includes face shields with masks or appropriate nose and mouth coverings, including gaiters. Masks will be provided to those who arrive at the theater without one.
Masks can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in the auditorium.
Employees will monitor auditoriums throughout each performance. Where socially unacceptable behavior is observed, such as not wearing a mask, this will be addressed with the patron.
Where required by local law, capacities will be reduced to 50%.
All theaters are increasing the fresh air intake by 50% to 100% above normal levels, to help circulate more fresh air.
The reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (one seat at recliner locations), to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie.
At theaters where performances are non-reserved, patrons must leave two empty seats between groups.
Group sizes will only be limited where required by the state or county.
The pandemic wreaked havoc on the movie industry, delaying some productions such as the new James Bond film, originally due to open in 2020, while other movies were offered for home viewing, at a cost.
Movie-goers interviewed by various media outlets said watching a movie on a television screen or computer is not the same as viewing it on a theater screen and with a sophisticated sound system.
On Regal Cinemas' website, it lists the following as coming soon: "Godzilla vs. Kong," "The Unholy," The Courier," "Tom & Jerry," "Nobody," "The Croods: A New Age," "Boogie," "The Marksman," "Wonder Woman 1984," "Minari", "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Promising Young Woman," "News of the World," "French Exit," "The Girl Who Believes in Miracles" and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.