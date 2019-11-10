Staff Report
Charlotte County:
• Charlotte County Government Business Offices, including Murdock Administration Center – Closed.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com or call 1-800-652-6090.
• The Utilities Department (Water & Sewer) customer service will be closed. You can still pay your bill using our convenient electronic billing which can be found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links). You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
• Garbage Collection – Curbside collection will occur as scheduled.
• Transfer Stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) — Closed.
• Zemel Road Landfill — Open.
• Community Services Administration Offices — Closed.
• Charlotte County Library Administration and History Services Offices — Closed.
• Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood Libraries — Closed.
• Mid—County Regional Library — Closed.
• Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park — Open.
• J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park — Closed.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool — Closed.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center — Closed.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool — Closed.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center — Closed.
• South County Regional Park Pool — Closed.
• South County Regional Park Recreation Center — Closed.
• Tringali Park Recreation Center — Closed.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center — Closed.
• Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices — Closed.
• Charlotte Sports Park county offices — Closed.
• Charlotte County Transit — Closed.
• All Human Services Offices — Closed.
• Fire/EMS Headquarters will be closed — All other stations will be open.
• Sheriff’s Administrative and District Offices — Closed.
Punta Gorda:
• Government offices of the City of Punta Gorda will be closed today.
• City residents will notice no change in their trash, yard waste or recycling collections.
• Commercial customers of the City of Punta Gorda will notice no change in collection service.
Sarasota County:
• All Sarasota County government offices including libraries, recreation centers and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be closed today, in observance of Veterans Day.
Operating on a regular schedule:
• Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) bus service, including paratransit service and the Siesta Key Breeze, will operate on a regular schedule today.
• Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as regularly scheduled for residential customers of unincorporated Sarasota County.
Operating on a modified schedule:
• The Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road in Nokomis will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today. The Central County Landfill Administration Office will be closed.
• The Chemical Collection Center and Re-Uz-It Shop at 8750 Bee Ridge Road will be open Monday. The Chemical Collection Center at 250 S. Jackson Road will be closed.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
North Port:
• All North Port government offices including City Hall will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
• Regular trash collection will be provided.
• Fire and Police service will be on-duty.
Englewood:
• The Englewood Area Fire Control District office is closed today. Emergency services will be on duty.
• The Englewood Water District office will be closed today.
