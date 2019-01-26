It’s time for the region’s seniors to show off their competitive spirit with upcoming games.
Charlotte County’s Fit for Life Senior Games are coming up, and the deadlines to register for events begin next month.
The Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competitions, camaraderie and recreational opportunities for seniors aged 50 and older who are amateur athletes.
The games, which are held in March, are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation. They serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships.
You can register online or in person at any Charlotte County recreation facility.
And if you want a T-shirt for the event you’ll have to register by Feb. 8 to guarantee that, according to information from Charlotte County.
Registration is $10 per event, and must occur two weeks prior to each event.
These are the events, dates they’ll happen, locations, deadlines to register, and numbers to call for more information:
* Tennis, March 2, Englewood, Feb. 16, 941-681-3742
* Tennis, March 3, Englewood, Feb. 17, 941-681-3742
* RC Sailing, March 3, Punta Gorda Feb. 17, 941-505-8686
* Swimming, March 4, Punta Gorda, Feb. 18, 941-505-8686
* Golf, March 5, Rotonda West, Feb. 19, 941-681-3743
* Basketball, March 5, Englewood, Feb. 19, 941-681-3742
* Table Tennis, March 7, Port Charlotte, Feb. 21, 941-627-1074
* Track & Field, March 9, Punta Gorda, Feb. 23, 941-681-3742
* Cycling, March 17, Placida, March 3, 941-681-3742
* Bowling, March 23-24, Port Charlotte, March 9, 941-681-3742
* Pickleball, March 30-31, Punta Gorda, March 16, 941-505-8686
For more information about the games visit: https://www.charlotte countyfl.gov/services/parksrecs/Pages/senior- games.aspx
In Sarasota County, the Gulf Coast Games for Life are taking place with North Port hosting bag toss/corn hole at at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Morgan Family Community Center and volleyball at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at Morgan Family Community Center.
Archaeological Society meeting
The next meeting of the Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society will feature a speaker who recently completed a documentary film on early Southwest Florida history.
Theresa Schober is an anthropologist, archaeologist and author, who will speak at the society’s Feb. 12 meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at North Port Community Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Blvd., according to a news release.
The film, which Schober will discuss during her talk, delves into the history of Mound Key in Lee County, which was the Calusa principal village, according to the release.
For more information, call Hilda Boron at 941-426-1719.
Miss Port Charlotte finishes 5th
Miss Port Charlotte Teen USA Jilian Fuller came in fifth place as the fourth runner-up this month during the Miss Florida Teen USA Pageant, according to a news release.
The pageant is part of Miss Universe.
Fuller participated in the interview, fitness wear, and evening gown competitions in both a preliminary and final pageant, which was held Jan. 18-19 in Coral Springs, Fla.
A total of 42 teenagers were in the competition.
To potentially compete in Miss Florida Teen USA, female applicants must be at least 14 years old and younger than 19, among other criteria, according to www.missfloridausa.com
Thousands in cash, scholarships and prizes are awarded.
Key Club car wash today
Port Charlotte High School Key Club is washing cars today at the Parkside office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 3002 Tamiami Trail.
They’ll be in the bank parking lot from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A minimum of $5 per car wash is requested by the club, but donations in any amount are appreciated, according to a press release.
The students are raising money to attend the Florida District Education and Leadership Conference on April 4-7 in Orlando.
The PCHS chapter of Key Club is sponsored by the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis club.
For more information, call Julie Dodge at 941-661-0852.
— Email News of Note and JPEG photos to Apraegitzer@sun-herald.com.
