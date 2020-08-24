Registration underway for virtual Buddhist retreat

VENICE — The Blue Lotus Buddhist Retreat and Meditation Center will host an online retreat on Saturday, Aug. 29 with Monk San and his teacher Bhante Sujatha.
There will be meditations and discussion for both new and experienced meditators.
Bhante Sujatha’s Topic: Rediscover Playfulness! Live in Joy! Mindfulness and Loving Kindness Practice.
“Joyful mindfulness is a practice we can do every day bringing us calm, blissful qualities, easiness around humor and lightheartedness, and connecting us easily with people and what’s important,” it said in a news release. “Joy helps us not take ourselves or our surroundings so seriously, and when we can be playful and easy, we begin to connect with others in a non ego-based way that adds lots of love. In addition to our formal loving-kindness practice, practicing Joyful Mindfulness has helped many people create a strong meditation practice that makes their lives better.”
The retreat schedule includes:
10:30 a.m. — noon Meditation and discussion with Monk San
Noon — 1 p.m. — Lunch break
1 p.m. — 4 p.m. — Meditation, Dharma Talk & Discussion with Bhante Sujatha
Register by phone at 941-323-8033 or online at deerdancre2211@aol.com
Retreat link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
For those who are able, a $25 — $35 donation is appreciated. Designate “retreat” where it gives the option to write a note. Donations are tax deductible.
