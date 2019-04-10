A Relay for Life of Charlotte County event April 6 raised at least $120,000, the organization announced on Facebook.
“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for once again making our event a massive success and playing a huge role in making our event hit the $120,000 mark (with more money rolling in),” stated the post. “You should all be so proud of yourselves. I know we are all proud of every single one of you.”
In the coming week, an updated tally of money raised for the event should be available.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is an event that gives communities a chance to celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against the disease.
Teams take turns walking or running around a track or path and raise money for the cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.