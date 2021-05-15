Relief might be in sight for those facing the end of the foreclosure moratorium due to expire June 30.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently announced a set of rule changes which would strengthen protections for struggling mortgage borrowers, including those with non-federally backed loans excluded from nationwide COVID-related relief.
The proposed changes would block foreclosures until Dec. 31.
This came as good news for Angela Hogan, executive director of Gulf Coast Partnership, a nonprofit organization based in Punta Gorda whose goal is to end homelessness.
“There are still millions, maybe $1 billion in aid allotted to Florida that has not yet gotten to the homeowner or bank,” she said.
The aid was authorized by the federal government to help people during the pandemic, but it has not made its way down to the local level, she pointed out.
Extending the moratorium until the end of the year would give various agencies more time to decide how to administer programs to help people pay their mortgages and avoid foreclosure.
“Money starts at the federal level, then goes to the state, to branches of state governments, then to the county and cities,” said Hogan.
“All of this takes time, and Florida has to decide how to roll out that program.”
Hogan said mortgage relief money would allow people to keep their homes, but they would have to apply when such programs become available.
Charlotte County foreclosures
The moratorium on foreclosures which began on April 2, 2020 in Florida, caused the number of filings to drop significantly. This was a far cry from the Great Recession when there were 400 to 500 foreclosures some months, recalled Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton.
In 2020, January saw 20 foreclosures, February had 28, and 26 in March, following a similar pattern over several previous years. But in April, the first month of the moratorium last year, there were just three foreclosures. For all of 2020, there was a total of 178 foreclosures.
This stood lower than prior years: There were 362 in 2019, 392 in 2018, and 332 in 2017.
This January this year there were 21 foreclosures, 16 in February, 17 in March, and 25 in April.
When asked whether Charlotte County could expect a deluge once the moratorium ends, Eaton said his office was “prepared to work with the judiciary and all parties in connection with any extension of the moratorium on federally-backed mortgage foreclosures.”
He added he didn’t anticipate seeing the number of filings which occurred from 2007 to 2010. There were 2,542 foreclosures in 2007; 4,922 in 2008; 4,550 in 2009; and 2,494 in 2010. Subsequent years saw declines.
Lawyer critical of the moratorium
Not all think extending the moratorium on foreclosures is a good thing. Foreclosure defense attorney Carmen Dellutri of the Dellutri Law Firm in Port Charlotte, said many are “up in arms over this, saying when are we going to put an end to it (moratoriums).” Dellutri called the move “a matter of kicking the can down the road.”
Dellutri’s firm represents clients who face foreclosure.
Dellutri said the extension would see borrowers owing more months of back mortgage payments. Although lenders work with borrowers to set up payment plans, the extra time would not make a difference for some who would later face even heftier mortgage payments and debt due to the extension.
The moratorium does not forgive mortgage debt; rather, it extends the time before a lender could foreclose on a property.
Some of those not being able to pay now might not have the funding at the end of the year and hence would owe even more, he said.
Dellutri pointed out that if the housing market falters and the borrower’s home value goes down and the owner loses equity, there would be less of an incentive to try to save the house.
He said in addition to mortgage debt, many homeowners have credit card debt, student loans and car loans to pay off.
In effect, the extension would just be delaying the inevitable for some, he said.
Although Dellutri and others would probably have more clients once the moratorium ends, he said this is not what he wants to have happen. He said what homeowners need it to keep their family in a home to keep them stable. He said perhaps some will feel it is better to sell the house and get out now, then get their financials in order and move on.
“Hope is not a plan,” he said.
Help is near
Should a house be foreclosed after the homeowner has explored all options, such as working with the bank, they should ask for help. In Charlotte County, the 211 system can provide information on agencies which provided assistance with rent, a mortgage payment or utilities, said Denise Dull, director of landlord engagement for Gulf Coast Partnership.
Should all avenues be exhausted, there is still hope. Jeff Watts, director of programs for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, said the agency helps residents with rent, move-in costs, utilities and food.
A free dinner is offered to the public every evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Homeless Coalition in Port Charlotte, he said. One does not need to make an appointment.
Various food banks and food pantries throughout Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties provide food plus assistance with rent, utility bills and other essentials.
Nationwide crisis
According to the CFPB, nearly 3 million homeowners have fallen behind on mortgage payments. As of February, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 days or more past due — were at five times their pre-pandemic levels, according to mortgage data provider Black Knight.
Currently, only federally-backed mortgages could qualify for up to 18 months of COVID-19 related forbearance and are protected from foreclosure until after June 30.
Those not having a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VHA, VA or USDA loan would lose protection from foreclosure on June 30, but the CFPB proposal would protect all borrowers from foreclosure through the end of the year.
