A legacy lived large

When you mention the late Rev. Lawrence Willard Armbrust II to anyone who knew him, it immediately begets a large, vibrant smile, and an abject readiness to share their admiration of him and his life — not only as a revered man of God, but as an extraordinary person as well.
He was called unique, humble, a consummate theologian, quiet but firm, unassuming, but unsurpassed in his commitment to the ministry and to Jesus Christ — and on the secular side, also a passionate fisherman.
He died in Port Charlotte of Parkinson’s disease at age 74, on April 22 after 50 years in the ministry, including serving Trinity Methodist Church in Arcadia, the Charlotte Correctional Institution in Punta Gorda, and as a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda.
He was a prolific writer as well, authoring weekly columns for the Sun newspapers for 12 years before Parkinson’s recently began to take its toll.
His columns melded real world experiences with biblical lessons, providing object lessons that apply biblical truths to family life. His first 100 columns were compiled into a book, “Something to Think About.”
He combined his later columns, “The Fabric of Our Faith,” into book form prior to his passing, and it will be published posthumously by his family.
Rev. Armbrust leaves a wife, Jan, two daughters, 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Prior to his memorial service Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, the Sun reached out to people who knew him. Their reaction was universal.
AccoladesHis wife, Jan, whom he married on June 21, 1969 in Springfield, Missouri. Their 50th anniversary would have this coming June 21:
“He was unique, the most loyal person I’ve ever known. He was my champion. He was kind, but firm. Not an easy person to change his mind, except (smiling) for me. Our (two) daughters had to get mom on their side to convince dad.
“His calling was to reach people for Christ, to find young people who needed to be guided along the way. He was an avid fisherman. When he was in a wheelchair, I cast for him. He fished. He ‘hooked’ his grandchildren into fishing. He was a good grandpa.”
His pastor at First United Methodist, the Rev. Mike Loomis:
“He was truly a man of God. He lived his faith. He loved to fish, not only for fish. He truly was a fisher of men and women he wanted to know Christ as their Lord and Savior.
“He had a great sense of humor, a humility, about him. I never had an interaction with Larry when I felt it was all about Larry. With other people, maybe, but that wasn’t Larry. He was very humble and committed to the Lord’s ministry.
“His love for the Lord Jesus Christ was predominant. He loved him, served him, worshipped him. That was his legacy.
Marion Putman, former assistant Charlotte Sun editor who handled Rev. Armbrust’s “Fabric of Our Faith” columns:
“He’s one of my favorite people in the whole world. Some people talk a good game. He walked the walk. He was kind, a genuine scholar, a consummate theologian, but a really neat, unassuming guy. He inspired others. He brightened our world. He left quite a legacy.”
Memorial serviceHis memorial service, before a packed assembly at the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda on Saturday, portrayed an amalgam of his life: biblical reverence, stirring music and song, along with tears of sadness and joy shed by family and friends, and, in tribute to the person he was, copious laughter, enjoying the stories of his life and, his person.
There was reverence in music — Nathan Loomis, pastor Mike Loomis’ son, playing “Amazing Grace” on guitar, and the church’s men’s group, Men of Faith, singing a stirring “I Pledge Allegiance to the Lamb.”
There was laughter as Armbrust’s sister, Mary Loschetter, of Melbourne, Florida, regaled the assemblage with some not necessarily ministerial recollections of her older brother’s youth.
There were tears as well, as she spoke about how much she misses him, and was looking forward to seeing him again in Heaven.
A grandson, Alex Strauss, of Punta Gorda, wiping away tears, told of valuable in life taught to him by his granddad.
Pastor Mike Loomis and Assistant Pastor Bob Carlson delivered heartfelt eulogies, before the service concluded with a hymn and prayers.
Books/columnsRev. Armbrust’s books compiled from his columns, cite some relatively non-theological every-day media, like Charles Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strips and National Football League quarterback options, along with his reverence for the American Flag.
January, 2010, Peanuts:
“It’s the first day of the year,” Charlie Brown groaned. “I’ve done it again.”
“Done what?” inquires Linus.
“I’ve blown another year,” Charlie laments.
If you ID with Charlie Brown, Ambrust suggests, “counsel is available from a very popular first-century author, the Apostle Paul, who wrote 13 books of the New Testament, and who Apostle Peter calls Paul’s insight ‘God’s wisdom.’”
December 5, 2015, pro football:
Pro football quarter backs sometimes call an audible “to change the play, catch the defense off guard, resulting in a big gain.”
As did Moses, several times, with the help of God, allowing the starving, grumbling Israelites to be fed, watered, and escape through parted seas from Egypt. “Moses and Aaron asked the Lord’s counsel,” and the rest is history. Maybe, sometime in life, he counseled, if it isn’t going according to plan, it’s time to call an audible, and ask the Lord for help.
June 4, 2016, for the coming of Flag Day:
“I express my thoughts about our nation and our flag with the words, ‘We hold close to our hearts, Americans, the life of this land and the home of the free and the brave. If your flag is gathering dust in the attic or the basement, hoist Old Glory. When the flag unfurls in the winds, hold aloft these colors of red, white and blue, the beacon for us to share the hope that is found in all we hold true.”
