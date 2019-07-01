Corinthians 5:17
Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creation: old things are passed away behold all things become new.
At the new birth our spirit becomes alive to God and the sin nature we were born with now has the life and nature of God in it. That life is the light of men. That life and light is Jesus. Our righteousness is by the faith of God through Jesus. God sees us as perfect, holy, and sanctified. God wants to use us for His glory but first that life and nature on the inside must dominate and begin to transform our soul which consists of the mind, will, and emotions. You can be saved and still have some of the ungodly behaviors you had before you were saved. That is what is can cause confusion in the world, when people tell others they are Christians but there is not much evidence that reflects Jesus. When we have become a new creation it does not mean all our actions, thoughts, and words will line up with what the word of God says. In Romans 12:2 it is written, do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind so that you may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God. We might ask, am I living in the old creation or the new? The only way you are going to live in this world the way God created you to is by being immersed in the Word of God and seeking the baptism of the Holy Spirit. The Word will transform the way you think, but you need the power of the Holy Spirit to put into action and obey what the Word teaches. Christianity is a way of life, it is not just something you do on Sunday, it changes everything about you. Many people want what Jesus has but, they don’t want to change their lifestyle. When we crucify the flesh we will find life in Christ, and the purpose for why we exist. Then we can say like Paul did, I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ lives in me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.