And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. - Romans 8:28
In this scripture, God tells us that ALL things work together for the good of those that love Him. It doesn’t say SOME things, it says ALL things. When your job lets you go, don’t get upset. It is for your good. God has a better one waiting for you.
Look at Walt Disney. In 1919, Disney was fired from the Kansas City Star. According to his editor, he "lacked imagination and had no good ideas.” If he would not have suffered this setback, he may not have gone on to become all that he did.
Then there was Oprah. As an evening news reporter, Winfrey couldn't help but get emotionally invested in her stories. The producer of Baltimore's WJZ-TV got fed up and pulled her off the air. As a consolation, he offered her a role on a daytime TV show. Winfrey was initially heartbroken. At the time, daytime TV was a huge step down from the evening news. Her sadness quickly faded as the show, "People Are Talking," became a hit. That success helped Winfrey find her true calling as a talk show host. Once again, if she had not suffered that disappointment, then she would never have gone on to become the Queen of daytime talk shows and one the richest television personalities of all time.
There are countless stories of how failure and disappointment can sometimes lead to God’s blessings. When that relationship fails. It was for your good. It wasn’t meant to be, and the one that God has chosen for you, is coming. Remember, it’s not just some of the things that happen in our lives that work for our good, it is ALL of the things that happen in our lives that work for our good. Even the worst things. God has a plan and a purpose for every tear, and for every moment of pain. If we allow God to be in control, and surrender it all to Him, the good and the bad, then He will make beauty from our ashes. (Isaiah 61:3)
