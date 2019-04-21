It was a difficult time in our country in the late 1960s.
The drug culture was exploding, the “God Is Dead” movement was being spread around college campuses and the protests regarding the Vietnam War were at their peak.
Songwriters Bill and Gloria Gaither were expecting their third child and were worrying about how they would bring up that child in such a tumultuous culture. It was at that time they got the idea for the now popular song: “Because He Lives.”
The fact of the resurrection of Christ gave them hope. Part of the lyrics of the song relate to their own situation as stanza 2 tells us: “How sweet to hold a newborn baby and feel the pride and joy he gives, but greater still the calm assurance this child can face uncertain days because Christ lives.”
The hope of the resurrection gave Bill and Gloria the courage to write: “Because He lives I can face tomorrow, because He lives all fear is gone, because I know he holds the future, and life is worth the living just because He lives.”
The apostle Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 15:20: “But now Christ is risen from the dead, and has become the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep.”
Because Jesus is alive we too will live. We are promised an abundant life here and eternal life forever with Him in heaven. Have you ever placed the lyrics of that song up against the painful situations you may be facing in your own life? Have you ever stated, because He lives I can get through the death of my spouse? Can you sing, because He lives I can recover from my broken marriage? How about singing because He lives I can get victory over this powerful sin that has gripped me? And what about, because He lives I can face whatever may happen tomorrow?
This Easter we are reminded once again that Jesus did not stay in the tomb but is fully alive. And our lives right now are worth the living just because He lives.
