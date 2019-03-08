More than half of the musical numbers for “Fresh Aires,” the April 7 concert by Bion Cantorum, are new to the ensemble. And for new singers with the choral group, all of them are new.
So the concert is aptly named. The concert begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road.
A group of American spirituals will be highlighted. Jester Hairston provides us with “Live A-Humble,” and another famous arranger Andre Thomas provided the setting for the slave song, “Keep Your Lamps.”
Robert DeCormier arranged the spiritual, “Walk Together, Children” for two solo voices and choir.
Bion’s artistic director has arranged Margaret Pleasant Douroux’s exciting “Home Over the Mountain,” in which a bass solo leads the ensemble. Mr. Engler also arranged Johnson & Johnson’s “Dry Bones,” in which scattered bones in the desert become an army when God intervenes.
Also derived from a Biblical text is “The Paper Reeds by the Brooks,” as set by Randall Thompson for his The Peaceable Kingdom.
Other American or Canadian pieces include works by Randall Thompson, John Leavitt, Daniel Elder, Karl Jenkins, and Morten Lauridsen.
English poets provide the texts for David Dickau’s “If Music Be the Food of Love,” and Thompson’s “The Best of Rooms.” A Rudyard Kipling poem inspired Thompson’s “The Seal Lullaby.”
Also on the program are the “In Paradisum” from Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, Lauridsen’s “Dirait-on” from his Chansons des Roses, and a new piece by the young Canadian composer, Mark Sirett, “Ce Beau Printemps.”
Tickets are available through brownpapertickets.com or by calling 941-206-2071. Adult tickets are $15 and juniors under 15 years of age are $10 when accompanied by an adult. Tickets should also be available at the door, cash only. For more information, visit www.bioncantorum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.