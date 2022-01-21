Burnt Store Presbyterian Church prepares to welcome the Rev. Jaco Bester as its senior pastor.
He and his family plan to relocate from Johannesburg, South Africa, as soon as a religious worker VISA is granted.
Bester graduated from the University of South Africa, was ordained in the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa (UPCSA) in 2010, and pursued continuing education at the University of Pretoria and Princeton Theological Seminary. He currently serves a 1,200-member church in an urban setting but has served churches in a wide variety of cultural situations from small rural farming settings to large urban and suburban settings.
In describing the kind of ministry setting to which he felt called he said, “… to a congregation that places an emphasis on the need for a life-giving relationship with God, and one that holds to this relationship as the bedrock of her service to others. In other words, a congregation that takes discipleship seriously – both in her life of worship, her care for members, and her outreach to others.”
It was clear to the Burnt Store Presbyterian search committee that Bester’s passions and talents aligned with the congregation’s vision to reach up to God in worship, nurture faith by building relationship with God and others, and love neighbors by being the hands and feet of Christ in the community.
While the majority of his 20 years in ministry have been in South Africa, Bester and family spent two years serving a church in Michigan. Additionally, he has been fully engaged in denominational activities within the UPCSA and was also invited by the Synod of the Covenant, Presbyterian Church USA, to teach on the Belhar Confession.
During his recent visit to Punta Gorda, he was able to visit one of the church’s mission partners, Crossroads Hope Academy, a group home for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements in the Florida foster care system.
Reflecting on the visit, Jaco said, “I especially appreciate the active partnership between Burnt Store Presbyterian and Crossroads and am moved by the loving care given to the boys by the congregation.”
The church is looking forward to welcoming Pastor Jaco, his wife Jacqui and children: Miguel, Ryan, Emily, Sarah and Luke.
The church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.