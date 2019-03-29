Hot off the heels of its 36th anniversary, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is still thriving and looking for new ways to engage the growing community that is South County.
What began as a small group meeting anywhere from real estate offices to middle schools, now sits on a sprawling chunk off land south of downtown Punta Gorda.
“The founders picked this area with the idea the community would continue growing south. The language was: it won’t be long before there’s a four-lane highway out there in front of the church, subdivisions south of our church with hundreds — maybe thousands — of new homes,” said Pastor Tim Stewart.
Unfortunately, 2008’s recession brought a majority of those developments to a halt.
“Things are finally beginning to change — we finally got our road out here and housing is beginning to happen again,” Stewart said.
“But we’re still kind of off the beaten path which means we have to take our mission work where the people are rather than have it at the church.”
This includes support for Crossroads Hope Academy, volunteering to help feed migrant workers in Immokalee and cooking homemade meals for the Homeless Coalition. The church is even hoping to visit the Panhandle and aid in rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Michael swept through the area.
Throughout the Lenten season, however, Burnt Store is also focusing on paying homage to both the positive and negative events associated with the 40 days.
“It’s vitally important for people to experience the music and the scripture that has to do with the crucifixion of Jesus, not just the celebratory Easter service, because that’s just as much a part of it,” Stewart said.
And that duality of good and bad can be best seen at the church’s Palm/Passion Sunday service on April 14.
“We’ll begin with the Liturgy of the Palms and it’s about Jesus’s triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem. He’s going there to shouts of ‘Hosanna, blessed is he who comes in the name of the lord.’ And the people throw down palm branches on the street before him,” said Stewart.
“But then, the service undergoes a change and we move from the palms and Hosanna and triumph to the shouts of the people saying ‘crucify him’ and the text and music will reflect that. We do that because we don’t have a Good Friday service.”
From there, it’s on to a Maundy Thursday service on April 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Communion will be held that night to reflect when Jesus held the first communion.
“‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin word ‘mandatum’ which means ‘a command’ because, that night, Jesus gave his disciples – all of them, from those 2000 years ago to us today — the command to love one another,” Stewart said.
At that service, somber music will be played and the chancel will be stripped in recognition of Jesus’s death the next day.
However, those who attend both that service and the Easter Sunday service will note a huge shift in the atmosphere over the weekend, as the church moves from grieving a death to celebrating a rebirth.
“On Sunday, the church will be full of Easter lilies and we’ll have a cross at the front of the church — a really rugged cross wrapped in chicken wire — and we ask our guests to bring fresh flowers to insert into the mesh. This way, over the course of the morning, the old, worn-down cross becomes a beautiful flower cross,” said Stewart.
“It’s absolutely splendid.”
At one of those three services, Burnt Store also typically hands out small tokens of remembrance, such as palm leaves woven into the shape of a cross or small river rocks meant to symbolize the boulder rolled away from Jesus’s tomb.
For more information on Burnt Store Presbyterian, visit www.bspconline.org.
