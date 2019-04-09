Janet and Bob Gibson presented a check to Jeff Burns, President, of the Jesus Loves You Ministry continuing to support the community, the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church family presented a check to the Jesus Loves You Ministry on Sunday, March 24. Jesus Loves You Ministry it a mobile outreach program for the homeless of Charlotte County providing clothing, shoes, camping gear and personal care products as well as caring and loving support. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Port Charlotte strives to support and lend a helping hand wherever it is needed.

