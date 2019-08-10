Eventually everyone who does much boating will have something happen to their motor while they are out on the water.
I recall a time out on a Canyon Lake just outside of Phoenix. We were having an enjoyable day with family soaking up the beautiful scenery and pleasant weather when the motor began smoking.
After a time of just puttering along, it quit entirely. We were what is called “dead in the water.”
We had no ability to get to shore and were at the mercy of the wind and waves. People came along our way, but didn’t stop to help us no matter how much we pleaded.
After about an hour someone finally did rescue us by tossing us a rope and pulling our helpless boat to shore.
Dead in the water not only describes what happened to us on Canyon Lake, it also is an adequate description of our condition outside of Christ.
Ephesians 2:1-3 gives us a snapshot of our lost position: “And you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins, in which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience, among whom also we all once conducted ourselves in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, just as the others.”
We were dead in our sins and at the mercy of the wind and waves of the world, the flesh and the devil. We were helpless to change our situation by our own doing.
I am so thankful that we have a Rescuer: “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved)” (Eph. 2:4,5).
God listens for lost souls who are dead in the water. Call out to Him in faith today. He will rescue you.
