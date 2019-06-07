Donation to Special Olympics

San Antonio Knights of Columbus Council 12456 Grand Knight John Corso presents a check to Jerry Murray, Maureen Hutchinson and Glenn Hutchinson of the Charlotte County Special Olympics. Looking on from the left are Knights Craig Emerson and Tom More. The Council thanks the patrons of Publix on Peachland and Walmart on Kings Highway for their generous donations.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY TOM SCOTT
