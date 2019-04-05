It was a moment for celebration, and a standing ovation from parish members, as the Rev. Leo Riley was installed Saturday by Venice Diocese Bishop Frank Dewane as the new pastor of San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
During Mass, the Bishop formally installed Father Riley, and warmly congratulated him, as the assemblage rose in applause and appreciation. Both were clad in bright pink vestments, traditional on Laetare Sunday, celebrating the coming of Easter.
Father Riley came to San Antonio, in Deep Creek, on May 1, 2018, as parish administrator, from Saint Peter the Apostle church in East Naples, where he had served as pastor from 2013 to 2018. He replaced San Antonio parish administrator Father Stuart Gullen-Steel.
Father Riley is well known in Charlotte County, having served as an associate pastor at St. Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte from 2002 to 2009, and at Sacred Heart in Punta Gorda from 2009 to 2013.
During his time here, he was an avid golfer at Deep Creek Golf Club, carrying on a passion that began playing on his high school golf team, before, he said, his knees dictated other less strenuous pursuits.
During his installation, Father Riley told a full church that it wasn’t so much a signature event just for him, but rather a celebration for the entire parish. “As God’s people,” he said, “each of us has a contribution to make. We’re all in this together.”
In a later interview, he said, “I’m honored to be here. Such nice people. It’s a vibrant, active parish, all kinds of great things going on here. The people have been very gracious, warm, pleasant, welcoming. It’s a great experience.
“The Lord has blessed us on our journey to the Kingdom of God,” he said. “This is our spiritual home.”
Father Riley, 63, is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he played on his high school golf team and graduated from the University of Iowa before being ordained.
He discovered Florida visiting his retired parents in 1992 in Naples, and now, he says he’s here to stay.
He carries with him a rich Irish sense of humor, and admits, smiling, to making crass remarks at times. Like the time, he recalls, a parishioner, reminding him of the rapidly revolving door for San Antonio administrators in recent years, asked him,” How long are you going to be here?”
“I’m 63 years old,” he replied. “I’m not going anywhere. This is my last rodeo.”
