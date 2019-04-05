For nearly three decades, Edgewater United Methodist Church has made it a goal not only to bring people to Jesus but to offer a helping hand to those in the community, as well.
Originally, the church got its start on Edgewater Drive — hence the name — but relocated to its current location at Cochran Boulevard at U.S. 41 after the Regal Cinema moved to the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, leaving the large theater’s space up for grabs.
“They got this vision what this corner could be, since it right in the middle of everything,” said Pastor Dan Prine.
Unfortunately, soon after the church moved in, Hurricane Charley swept through in 2004, damaging a large portion of the building.
“Parts of the roof were torn off, the old worship area was ruined, but it wasn’t nearly as bad as some other places got,” Prine said. “Because we were really centrally located, it was a drop-off location for food and water and things. So, it really became a place people knew they could find help and healing. That serving the community aspect has really been our main focus since.”
Now, the church members do everything they can to reach out and give back to the surrounding area, from a food pantry to their next-door thrift shop.
One of their largest ministries is the bike ministry, which receives donations from Port Charlotte Town Center security and other local organizations. A team of volunteers fixes them up and matches people in need with quality bicycles every Wednesday.
“We just try to connect as much as we can with the community,” said Prine.
“Our mission statement is ‘helping people meet, know and serve Jesus’ so our goal is, whatever we are doing, to bring God into it, too.”
And to do so, the church has a multitude of services, including one in their newly started North Port campus.
“We found that around 300 of our families live in North Port and drive all the way down here,” said Prine. “For years, we’ve been involved in North Port with the Poinsettia Festival, with their Fourth of July celebration, at North Port High School, so it’s nice to actually have one of our services over there.”
The church also offers a service time specifically for those going through tough times, called Celebrate Recovery on Monday evenings.
“It’s for people with all sorts of hurts, habits and hang-ups so there are folks with addiction issues, people going through divorce, people with anger issues. Those services have really become a big source of support for those who are struggling,” Prine said.
While most of the services are contemporary, those looking for a more traditional style can still find it at the 8 a.m. service on Sunday.
“The sermon is the same at all the services but we use different music. At the traditional, we have a choir and do hymns and at contemporary, we have a band that plays a lot of the Christian music you’d hear on the radio,” said Prine.
“The thing I love about it is this is the church I would come to even if I wasn’t the pastor just because I love the energy, I love the people, I love what they do.”
Gearing up for Easter, the church also has some special services and events on top of what they already offer.
An Easter egg hunt and carnival will be held April 13.
“We doing it the week ahead of Easter so it’s not at the same time as other programs,” said Prine.
“We have a program here called Buddy Break, which is a respite care for families with kids with special needs. From 10-11 a.m., the Buddy Break families can come and we won’t be playing all the loud music because we have kids on the autism spectrum. They get a chance to enjoy the event without all the people around. Then from 11 onward, everyone is welcome.”
The church will also offer a Maundy Thursday service in which attendees can reenact the Last Supper, a Good Friday service and an Easter sunrise service.
For more information, visit edgewaterchurch.com.
