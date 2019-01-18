For New Day Christian Church, ringing in the new year means finding new ways to become part of the surrounding community and carrying on an extensive number of outreach programs.
“At New Day, we’re all about bringing people to Jesus. We really think that’s what’s changing your life, is meeting and getting to know Jesus,” said lead pastor Rusty Russell.
“Our job is not finished as long as there is one more person we can reach with the gospel.”
And with a prominent location on Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte and an upbeat, contemporary worship style, more and more people are choosing New Day to explore their faith.
Averaging a total of over 1,000 visitors from their three services, the church is now trying to find ways to better connect with all these people.
“Recently, we’ve been blessed with some space challenges. Our two later services are filling up and new people typically don’t want to come at eight in the morning,” Russell said.
“I was talking to a young mom who had been looking for a church and she said she loved the service but I could tell she was a little intimidated by the size. We’ve realized that, in order for us to continue to grow, we have to let people know there’s always room.”
To do so, New Day will be adding a fourth service to their schedule starting Feb. 9 and running every Saturday night at 5 p.m.
The service will run exactly the same as the regular Sunday morning ones so people don’t have to worry about missing out or sacrificing a full-fledged service to find a time that’s right for them.
“The services all run for about 70 minutes but it’s not all just reading and preaching. Our worship pastor usually has about four singers and a band,” Russell said.
“We use a lot of music. It’s all more fun and contemporary — we have a band with drums, everything. We really want to teach people the Bible and think this is a good way to do it.”
With not only the new worship time, but also a lively, entertaining service, they also hope to broaden their demographics — this includes adding to their already extensive children’s program.
“We have about 200 kids from first to sixth grade and they have their own programming. During every service hour, they have their own classes to go to,” said Russell.
“The first two hours are more like a traditional Sunday school but on Saturday and at our 11 a.m. service, they have the option to do Kid City.”
According to the church’s website, ndc church.com, the program is extremely interactive and typically involves games, activities and Biblical teachings geared specifically towards their age group.
“They get to learn about Jesus in a really fun environment. We want them to grow up knowing God, loving God and knowing that church is a peaceful place to be,” Russell said.
The growth the church is experiencing is also driving members to continue and strengthen their community outreach programs already in place.
“We’re going to continue our shower ministry where we partner with other churches in the area to open our doors one Sunday a month to host the homeless in our community,” said Russell.
“We also partner with Liberty Elementary School because lots of kids there are on free or reduced lunch. We do a backpack drive and invite families to come get free school supplies and there are activities, bounce houses. And it gives us the opportunity to connect with more people in the area.”
But it does seem clear, no matter how many people New Day is already welcoming through their doors every weekend or reaching out to and serving, they will always make space for more.
“We’re less concerned with our actual numbers as we are with finding people who are lost, aimless and in need and helping them get to know Jesus,” Russell said.
