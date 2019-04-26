After nearly two decades serving First Alliance Church, Senior Pastor Scott Borden will be retiring and passing the torch onto a new generation of leaders.
Borden first came to the area in the early 2000s with his wife and children to be close to his parents. He fell in love with the area, making it his goal over the next 19 years to help the ever-changing, growing community.
“Over the years, this church has been on a journey. It’s a very different church today than it was when we got here. Program-wise, ministry-wise, the whole thing has just changed so radically,” Borden said.
“We’ve tried to be as relevant and practical to the community as we could in terms of meeting and addressing needs.”
Some of the programs Borden has helped implement have really transformed First Alliance into the large, outreach-driven church it is today.
The Parkside neighborhood of Port Charlotte, for instance, has become a special project for many volunteers in the congregation. Every so often, members will canvass the area to see what needs can be met.
“There’s quite a few people there who are older and can’t really do work on their houses anymore, so we’ll see if there’s anything we can do in terms of fixing up homes, stuff like that,” said Borden.
“We also have a very strong Celebrate Recovery program here. In fact, we used that to start other Recoveries in the area. That was a need that we saw from the very beginning — people in tough situations, struggling with addiction needing help.”
Recently, the Family Life Center — part gymnasium, part community hall — was also completed, opening itself up to a variety of local groups and basketball teams.
To celebrate Borden’s work within the church, a potluck dinner will be held Sunday evening at 5 p.m.
“We’ve had thousands of people come through over the years, so we want that open to the community,” said Borden.
“And during the morning services, I’m going to speak but we’re also going to do a passing of the baton – a metaphor for the shepherd’s crook – to show I’m stepping out of this role and handing the responsibility over to the staff we currently have.”
With his retirement, Borden hopes to see the church bring in a younger pastor, someone who can appeal to newer generations.
“It takes a lot of energy to pastor a church this size. We’ve got three services, a lot of people to take care of. It’s going to be very well suited to someone younger,” he said.
But, just because Borden’s leaving his full-time role, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to stop completely.
“I’ve been in ministry for 37 years, so it’s been a long time. I don’t see myself as done-done, I’m planning on going out and being an interim pastor where it’s needed. So, probably for the next couple years my wife and I will be out on the road,” he said.
“But this is home for us, we definitely see ourselves coming back to this area.”
Currently, the church is still on the hunt for its next senior pastor.
According to Borden, First Alliance will most likely hire an interim pastor for the time being – the interim pastor also acts as a buffer between two different full-time leaders to ease the transition.
Whoever the church decides on, Borden hopes First Alliance continues down the path he’s already started.
“We’re here on a mission to care for the people of this town and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that. I hope, going forward, that the church just does more of that,” he said.
“We want to be here for this community, we’re a Port Charlotte church.”
For more information, visit firstalliancechurch.net.
