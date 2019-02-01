PUNTA GORDA — Some one hundred and thirty years ago — Dec. 20, 1889, to be exact — the founding congregation of Punta Gorda’s First United Methodist Church spent the princely sum of $250 to purchase their first building of worship.
It was a community hall built on Marion Avenue by Isaac Trabue, the founder of Punta Gorda. The deed is signed by Isaac H. Trabue and Virginia T. Trabue.
It specifies, in script, the use of the building “as a place of Divine worship” located in what was then DeSoto County, “in Town of Trabue (name changed to Punta Gorda.)”
It hangs, framed, in a prominent position at the landmark church — which was cited on its hundredth anniversary by Punta Gorda City Council as a “historical treasure of Punta Gorda.”
The deed today serves somewhat as a catalyst for the church’s ambitious vision, ”God willing,” to raise up to $11 million for a major expansion of its facilities at West Marion Avenue and Gill Street.
Steps ahead
According to Senior Pastor Rev. Mike Loomis, there are many steps to be taken, if not hurdles to cleared, in the next two years if the vision is to become a reality. They include:
Further detailing the expansion plans with the congregation and its Church Council.
Getting approval from the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Obtaining construction approval from the city of Punta Gorda.
Creating and organizing a fund raising campaign.
The need
The need, according to Loomis, is to centrally place ministry, education and administrative functions in one major, handicap-accessible, hurricane-resistant location above projected flood surge level, replacing scattered facilities — many of which are not handicap accessible or had their roofs blown off by Hurricane Charley in 2004, and are still subject to storm surge damage.
The building would form a connecting bridge between the church’s sanctuary and its Life Center, neither of which suffered major damage during Charley, and are above flood stage projections.
The sanctuary was built in 1920, with the aid of 40,000 bricks donated from an old ice factory and fertilizer plant nearby. It was renovated and substantially re-enforced in 2014. The Life Center was built in 2003.
The ministry
The vision, according to Loomis, is to improve the church’s ministry capabilities.
Presently, the church, with 800 members, operates 37 ministries, including feeding the hungry and homeless, providing God’s word, shelter and clothing, which involved more than 8,000 people in 2018, according to Loomis, including trips to Cuba. Some 6,000 people worshiped online, and 1,000 children, youth and adults attend Sunday School or Bible Study. There also is a Youth Ministry for 6th to 12th graders.
The new facilities also would be open to extensive community use, including an outdoor amphitheater, and even a small substation for the Punta Gorda Police Department.
The church feeds more than 700 area residents at Thanksgiving, and it fed thousands more in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley. Without electricity, they could still fire up the church’s gas grill.
“Our ultimate goal is ministry,” Loomis told the Sun. “This (expansion) would be a huge help in how we do ministry. How we teach people about the faith.
“We’re trying to be the kind of neighbor adding value to everybody around us, really making a difference,” he said. “For some 130 years we have been part of the fabric of this community in Punta Gorda, in Charlotte County, and, really, around the world.”
Adds Ellen Webb, chair of the church’s Vision Committee, “We want to be more accessible to the handicapped in wheelchairs and walkers. It’s difficult to get around our campus. We don’t want to restrict anyone from worshiping here.
“We want to be their church, their community church,” she said, “a cornerstone in Punta Gorda. We also want to build for the future. We believe that this project will prepare us in sharing God’s word with the next generation.”
The funds
Loomis said the church initially is planning the project in phases, to determine its full scope and eventual cost. This could take up to two years. Presently, he said, the cost range is from $4 million for renovations, up to $11 million to fund the full vision. Once the feasibility and scope of the project are determined, he said, a fundraising campaign will begin.
“We were always taught, he said, “that if something were really important, we needed God’s power to make it happen. So this is our God-sized project. It’s somewhere between terrifying and exciting. I switch back and forth.”
