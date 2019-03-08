In hopes of broadening peoples’ knowledge and understanding of the word of God, Freedom Bible Church is starting a weekly evening study program open to all ages and backgrounds.
“Right now, we do have regular meeting nights, but our building is just too small for all of the programs we want to do. Pastor Frank has some old friends at First Presbyterian Church, so they’re providing us with space to bring everything together,” said Associate Pastor Patrick Bell.
“We really wanted to provide an evening for the whole family to come hang out. That was really the hope, to have enough space that no one in the family would be left out.”
The first book the program will focus on is The Book of Revelation.
“We’re excited to study the Book of Revelation because as we walk through the book, we will encounter the most important themes of God’s word. Many people know that Revelation speaks about The End Times, which is exciting to study in itself, but Revelation will also reveal to us God’s purposes in history and why He sent Jesus Christ to sacrifice himself on a cross for our sins,” said Bell.
“The study will be fun, entertaining, comforting, and sometimes terrifying. But the most important part of this study is for each individual to take an account of their own life and consider what Jesus will say to them when he comes back to judge the world. Do you know Jesus or not? It’s the most important question of your life.”
Unlike an average church service, the Wednesday night programs will go through every single word, passage and phrase of the book, leaving no stone unturned.
Participants will also be able to ask Pastor Frank Vargo any questions they might have on the verses covered that week, promoting a more open discussion.
“It’s a laid-back study-style service. We call it “Wednesday Night Church,” but it definitely does have a different feeling to it,” Bell said.
And keeping with this relaxed style, Vargo hasn’t created any strict schedule, meaning the class can stay on one topic for as long as they need to.
“He wants to meet all the important points. It might take one night to get through one really important point. On other nights, it might go a little quicker, he might get through three or four points. We don’t want to limit ourselves,” Bell said.
And while people of all ages are welcome to enjoy the program, Freedom Bible will also be offering a special counterpart for children, AWANA Club.
“Children will probably be more engaged and have more fun at AWANA but if parents are more comfortable having their children with them, that’s fine too,” Bell said.
After the bible study service, a group for young adults, 18-29, will also be held.
“Because of the strong family that started the church, we have always attracted younger people and families but when we moved to the Cultural Center Theater, we also began seeing more retirees join, so we have it all and we want to make sure there’s something offered for each of them,” Bell said.
The church is non-denominational and no sign-up is necessary to attend the Wednesday night services, those interested are welcome to attend as convenient.
“Our main goal through teaching is that we are faithful to the biblical text, that we don’t skip over anything. We go verse by verse to understand everything that God has said,” said Bell.
“That’s our goal, we want to encounter all of it and we fully plan on continuing to offer this program after we’ve finished Revelations.”
For more information, visit freedombiblechurch.com.
