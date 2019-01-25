On Friday, Feb. 8, Freedom Bible Church will hold its annual Freedom Conference for area young adults, 18-30 years old.
In conjunction with other local churches like First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, the event will feature guest speakers, a question-and-answer session with youth pastors and church leaders, lots of music, food and games.
“It’s basically a community worship night, but it’s geared specifically toward young adults,” said Michael Fear, a volunteer youth leader at Freedom Bible Church and a conference coordinator and speaker.
“This is the age group that is usually forgotten, especially in areas like Charlotte County. There’s normal church services, which might be a little daunting, and there are Sunday schools and youth groups for kids and high-schoolers, but there’s not much going on for this age bracket.”
Freedom Conference began three years ago, inspired by a strong presence of young adults within Freedom Bible Church. The goal was to not only connect and encourage young adults already attending churches, but to help ease newcomers into their faith.
“We want to point people to who Jesus really is. Christianity is being completely distorted in our culture, it’s being politicized and that’s not the point. We just want to focus on the word of God and share the gospel, that’s what really transforms lives,” Fear said.
But, Fear emphasized, you don’t have to be Christian or associate with any specific religion to attend. The event is completely non-denominational.
“The conference exists to point people to the only One who satisfies, Jesus. Regardless of where we’ve been or what we’ve done, God’s love is great and He offers freedom that’s greater than anything we can imagine. Come as you are,” the event’s website, freedomconference.net, states.
One of the biggest draws is the Q&A session, where attendees will be able to ask local church leaders and youth pastors questions they have that, in a normal service setting, they probably wouldn’t get to ask.
Some of the Q&A guests will include Freedom Bible’s Lead Pastor and his wife Frank and Darla Vargo, Freedom Bible’s Youth Pastor Nathanael Vargo, Faithlife’s Student Pastor and his wife Seth and Kristen Patterson, and Firth Baptist’s Student Pastor and his wife Neal and Keesha McKinney.
“We’ve got a great team to put this on. It’s a really relaxed atmosphere. We’re all going to be in jeans,” Fear said.
The service will be held in a contemporary style with a lot of focus on upbeat music provided by some of Freedom Bible’s band members.
“We believe the Bible’s not changing, it’s perfect as it is, as the word of God but the service will be a modern church service to help get young people involved and change the stereotype of worship,” Fear said.
So far, numerous churches and groups have registered for tickets and volunteers are expecting a sizeable turnout.
“The past few years have been good but this year we’ve taken a different approach. We sent out mailers to over 100 area churches to help find more people to bring in and collaborate with. We’re expecting between 50 and 100 people which, for this area, is really good,” Fear said.
The event is completely free and will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., space is limited however and those interested should register for tickets at freedomconference.net.
