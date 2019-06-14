One of my favorite songs is written and performed by a young man named Brandon Heath. It is called “Give Me Your Eyes.”
In this song, he asks God to give him His eyes, so that he could see things the way God sees them. Brandon realizes that things are not always as they appear, at least not while looking through his own eyes.
When we look at circumstances through our eyes, we can see defeat. When we look at our challenges through the eyes of man, they can appear to be impossible. When we look through our own eyes, we see things through the filters of various emotions, desires, and physical limitations. We see things according to our natural limitations.
It can be so easy to lose hope when your child is suffering from a health crisis. It’s easy to look at the medical reports and wonder, what if he doesn’t make it through this? What if the doctors can’t help him? After all, he’s been in the hospital for several days. Then he was transferred into ICU because his condition was getting worse.
I don’t like the direction this is going. God, won’t you please do something?
What a lot of people don’t realize is that we are given authority to overcome our circumstances. The strength and the faith needed for overcoming all of life’s circumstances is right in the Word of God. We have been given every resource we need in order to navigate through life victoriously. God’s word is the instruction manual for life.
When we refer to life’s instruction manual, we can see that in the beginning, God created the world by speaking it into existence. He had a vision. He wanted to see this beautifully created planet, filled with life and wonderfully crafted beauty.
I wonder if He looked around and thought, “there’s no way this can happen. I can’t see a how something can be made out of nothing. I don’t have the ingredients to make something as magnificent as what I envision.” (Seeing the circumstances through man’s eyes)
Of course, God never thought these things. He never had to wonder how He could make something out of nothing, simply because He didn’t have nothing. He had everything. He is everything. He is the only ingredient needed to create something, out of everything that He is.
When we look at the bible, and see how He can have a vision for something far beyond our understanding, and then have that vision manifest into a tangible reality, we can begin to think, that maybe, just maybe, we should look at the circumstances of life the way that He does. He can have a vision of things that are not, and make them as though they are.
The bible says that we are created in His image. As a result, we also have authority over life’s circumstances. Maybe not in our own power, but through His.
I don’t know about you, but I like the way life looks through His perspective a lot better than it looks through mine. My eyes can only see what is front of me. I don’t have the vision to see beyond the here and the now.
Of course, I can have plans for my future, but God is the One that guides my steps. He can see far beyond what we can. He can see all the way from now until eternity.
When circumstances appear to be too difficult, what should we do? When things seem to be impossible, where do we turn?
What do you do when you are going through a difficulty? Do what I do. Do what Brandon Heath did in his song. Ask God to give you His eyes. Ask Him to give you His eyes so that you can see the circumstances as He sees them.
He can see how the situation turns out. He can see how it all comes together for your good.
Jeremiah 29:11 says “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
This is what He sees. He sees His vision to prosper us. When we look through His eyes, this is also what we will see. We will see a Hope that is never-ending, and a future filled with blessings and peace.
