"God: our Lifesaver"

When we are swimming and begin to drown, we usually kick and scream and flail with our arms and legs and yell for help!
The Lifesaver comes and tells us to “relax, let me do the pulling.” The Lifesaver puts his or her arm under our chin and begins to pull. If we do relax and let them do the pulling, we will probably be saved. If we flail, and resist and struggle, we will only hinder the rescue.
So it is with us and God. When we need help, have troubles or problems, we haste to “take charge” which is a normal response. So often in life we “bite off more than we can chew.”
When this happens, we need to remember what Christ tells us, “Come unto me all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28.
”It it His will that I should cast my care on Him each day.
He also bids me not to cast my confidence away.
But oh, how foolishly I act, when taken unaware,
I cast away my confidence and carry all my care!”
Jesus is our “Lifesaver,” ready at all times to help relieve our burdens. He was sent into this world to save us. We do not need to carry the whole load.
The Bible tells us in 1 Peter 5:7. in “Cast upon Him your cares, for He cares for you.” In life, there will be times when we need to reach out, relax, grab the rope and let Jesus “do the pulling.” If we are “drowning” in sin, sorrow, financial stress, illness or family conflict, we must have faith that God can rescue us if we ask for His help.
