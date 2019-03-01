”No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it. Hebrews 12:11.”
We usually think of God as a loving, caring Father and He is.
But, there is another side to God.
When I was 4 years old and my brother was 14, Daddy bought us a Baby Ruth candy bar. He gave my brother a whole candy bar, and then broke one in half and only gave half to me. This horrified me! I bawled like a baby. I fortunately forgot every untoward language I may have learned. I was furious and threw my half of the candy bar out the back door. My kind and loving Daddy turned into another creature. He only gave me one whipping in all my life and this was it. One of the most unforgettable times of my life.
Here you find almost two different people in the same man. One, a loving, caring Father, another a disciplinarian.
People seem to think God ought to be gentle all the time, never tough or strict or disciplinary.
But discipline is part of being a good parent. In reality, punishment is a part of real love. The Father wants his child to be a good child, so repentance is necessary.
He also wants us to escape the need for punishment. In the biblical sense, God’s chastening hand is always followed by a loving heart.
The great advantage we have as Christians is forgiveness. But before forgiveness, comes genuine repentance. To repent means “to turn around.” You are going one way but but you repent and turn God’s way.
Many of the worst deeds of our time have not gone unpunished. But through turning back to God, we are promised a better life, a better way forward.
”The penitent can see with more than mortal sight,
Earth’s wisdom gropes and falls, like lame men in the night.
To penitents alone, are heavenly things made clear,
The best of lenses, a penitent tear.” — Max L. Reich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.