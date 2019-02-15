But He giveth more grace. Wherefore He saith, God resists the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble. Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. — James 4:6,7
Grace is God’s goodness in our life, it is based on what Christ did at the cross, not on our own works.
Grace is poured out on the believer when we come to the cross and humbly bow down to our Lord and Savior. Being humble is to have a modest or low estimate of one’s own importance.
Too often we miss out on grace because we are comfortable relying on our own abilities. Our flesh tends to enjoy all the accolades when we have accomplished some noteworthy. We live in a country where coming from a disadvantaged background and making it big in this world is highly praised and valued.
It is admirable to do that, but we must consider who gets the credit, you or God?
In 1 Peter 5:9 it is written God resisteth the proud and giveth grace to the humble. When we are more interested in man’s approval and man’s glory we shut God out, and that puts us in serious spiritual trouble.
James 4:10 says humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He shall lift you up. Whatever we do we want to do unto the Lord, giving God the glory.
If we really appreciate what God has done for us, and what an amazing gift salvation is, we would be extremely humble.
Compared to Jesus how important are you?
The Bible tells us apart from God we can do nothing, do you believe that? We can never thank God for what He has done, but we can praise Him all day long. In James we are told that when we are humble we submit our self to God, then we can resist the devil, and he will flee.
The devil will not flee from someone who thinks highly of himself. Our faith can never be in our own abilities only in God’s grace and mercy.
We all have gifts and talents that bring approval in this world, we just need to remember every day that what we do is by God’s grace and give Him all the glory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.