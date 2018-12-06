PORT CHARLOTTE – Today marks the sixth day of Hanukkah, which began Dec. 2 and will come to a close Sunday evening.
Jewish faith communities all around Southwest Florida are celebrating the week with grand menorah lighting ceremonies, klezmer music, doughnuts, latkes, gelt, dreidel games, dancing and traditional singalongs.
Temple Shalom in Port Charlotte, a Reform congregation, gathered outside to set its electric menorah lights ablaze on Dec. 2. Flame candles became too problematic for the open-air menorah, according to Rabbi Solomon Agin, as they kept going out in years past.
One by one, honored temple members came up to “flip the switch” on their designated candle, sometimes needing a little assistance to find “their” switch on the complex grid.
Soon enough, though, all eight beacons, along with the central “shamash” candle, shone for the gathered crowd of temple and community members.
Ordinarily, there’d be just the shamash, or “attendant” candle, lit, along with the far right candle for the first night of Hanukkah. But Agin is far from an ordinary rabbi.
In dark times, you can’t really have too much light in the world, he argued.
“More light, more peace,” Agin said.
The festivities moved inside, with the 35-member Southwest Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra from Fort Myers treating the capacity crowd to classical and traditional Hanukkah favorites, with sumptuous latkes and more to follow.
Outside, the menorah blazed on, a peaceful sentinel tucked in its little corner of Port Charlotte.
14 years of ‘Grand’ style
Across town from Temple Shalom, Chabad of Charlotte County’s 14th annual Grand Chanukah Celebration lived up to its name Tuesday evening for the third night of Hanukkah.
Inside the mall near Dillard’s there’s a giant menorah. On the other side of the event space, there was a huge blue-and-white dreidel (house). Onstage, the steadily growing crowd was treated to the massive, lively sound of the Klezmania on the Gulf quintet.
And did I mention the giant menorah?! It took a full ladder to light those candles, which two young men braved, candles-in-hand, to set the shamash and first three candles ablaze.
Chabad Rabbi Simon Jacobson noted there is a debate in Jewish law, regarding whether people should start with one candle, and proceed to eight, as the nights of Hanukkah progress; or if it should flow in reverse, dropping from eight to one, as the event winds to a close.
Jacobson said when it comes to acts of goodness and light, you should start with one and increase, never decrease – so it’s best to add a candle each night.
He spoke of ever increasing mitzvahs, which Chabad.org translates to command, with common usage equating to good deeds and charitable acts, as well. Celebrating Hanukkah is both a command for the Jewish people to follow, as well as a chance to boost light, peace and goodness in their lives and communities.
“Every year, add more mitzvahs and more mitzvahs,” Jacobson said Tuesday. “And that makes the world a much better and kinder place.”
Candles ablaze, the rabbi joined hands with children from the crowd and danced around the menorah. More song, food and games would follow — an evening of fellowship, smiling, hand-clapping and children’s laughter.
Come Monday, the menorahs will go dark for another year. But their remembered light, warmth and peace will stick around long past these eight December days.
