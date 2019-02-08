The Rev. Billy Graham once said, “I’ve read the last page of the Bible. It’s all going to turn out all right!”
We live in a “mess of a world.” It seems that it has always been that way (and chances are it will continue that way). So each generation should expect trouble. Certainly if we follow the scriptures and follow Christ, each generation will be able to to handle their “challenges.”
We can rely on God’s help if we believe. Future generations need to be taught that. Encourage them to learn to believe and depend on God.
But we can also find help and encouragement in thinking of the future — the far future. One of these days there will be no more war, hunger, hatred or turmoil. We never know when “that day” will come, but it is a help to think about the future and to hope in the future.
“Eternal life” is almost too good to be true. It’s almost too wonderful for us to accept. Why should we worry about our few years on this earth? Shouldn’t we be preparing for eternal life? Can you imagine talking to Moses, Noah, Abraham and Sarah, Joshua, Deborah, Mary and Joseph? How wonderful it will be!
Yet, heaven has no attraction for a lot of people. There was a swan trying to explain to a crane the wonders of heaven. She told of the streets of gold, the gates of precious stone, the River of Life, pure as crystal, upon whose banks is the tree whose leaves shall be for the healing of all nations. Finally, the crane asked, “Are there any snails?” “Snails?” repeated the swam. “Of course, not.” To which the crane replied, “Then you can have your heaven. I want snails.”
And so we get hardened in this life to spiritual things. People actually get hardened to God. A woman said to me recently when I discussed praying for world affairs, “Oh, your’re talking about that old Christian thing again!” But God can help us, and help our world.
Revelation 21:4-8 tells us, “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, or mourning or crying or pain. To the thirsty I will give water without cost from the spring of the water of life. Those who are victorious will inherit all this, and I will be their God, and they my children. “
Believe the Bible — heaven awaits! “Things are going to turn out all right!”
