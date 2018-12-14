Psalm 68:3 says that the righteous are to “Rejoice exceedingly in God and become glad.”
Oftentimes as we go through family situations, troubles, and crises, we can’t find any reason for joy, yet the scripture tells us where the joy is – in God. As we trust the Word and give ourselves to it, then we become glad!
First Peter 1:5 tells us, “We are kept by the power of God through faith for salvation.”
The power of God for our situations, troubles and crises comes “through faith.” We could say it this way – no faith, no power! Yet, God’s will is for salvation, His end for us is salvation, and that salvation is life-giving and complete.
Be encouraged, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might, not giving ourselves to the situations, troubles and crises, but giving ourselves to God who is our salvation. Then we will be empowered to deal with every situation, every trouble and every crises. This is the season for giving and receiving, so receive from God what you have need of and then give to your families from His supply. Let Jesus be your reason for this “Merry Christmas” season!
