Jesus Loves You Ministry held its “I’d Rather Have Jesus” fundraiser, at the First United Methodist Church, in Punta Gorda, on Jan. 25. The fundraiser, featuring entertainer Walter Santos of Santos Ministries raised $2,800. Jesus Loves You Ministry is a nonprofit organization and the only Mobile Outreach Program for the Homeless in Charlotte County. To donate or volunteer, go to www.jesuslovesyouministryinc.com or call 941-661-8117.
Jesus Loves You Ministry holds its 'I’d Rather Have Jesus' fundraiser
- by JERRY BEARD Photographer
