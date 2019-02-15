Judge’s series to examine US politics’ Christian roots

Working with his wife as she home-schooled several of their children, Charlotte County Judge Peter A. Bell was struck by the Christian influence on the philosophical perspectives of so many of the United States of America’s founding fathers.
He began to delve deeper and expand his own historical studies with this topic in mind. Later, Bell found himself engaged in the Florida Supreme Court’s Justice Teaching initiative, where legal professionals like Bell teach civics in local schools. Bell was involved with the program at both Port Charlotte Middle School and Community Christian School.
“One day on campus at Community Christian, the president of the SouthWest Florida Bible Institute and I ran into each other,” Bell said.
Their chat sparked Bell to consider teaching a class at the institute, and he knew just the topic he wanted to cover.
Soon, he began to offer “The Christian Foundation of America’s Political Philosophy” at the school, sharing his studies and thoughts in one-and-a-half-hour sessions with classes comprising 10 to 20 students, stretched over about 18 weeks.
Recently, First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda approached Bell with the idea to bring his teachings to a different audience, in the form of a four-part Saturday lecture series at the church.
Bell reformatted and condensed his class into four-hour sessions, which he will offer for the first time beginning Saturday, Feb. 16 from noon to 4 p.m., followed at the same times March 2, 16 and 23.
Individual session topics include:
• Feb. 16: Historical Perspective: Creation to Martin Luther
• March 2: Martin Luther to 1787
• March 16: The United States Constitution
• March 23: The United States of America, 1788 to the Present
Bell said a guest local attorney will speak for part of the March 2 lecture as well, and the judge’s wife will join him to talk about education history March 23.
The church will present the series at its Bryant Life Center, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $10 per session, or $30 for the series. Students get in at half-price ($5 per session, or $15 for the series). Reserve your seat at www.whatis1st.com/lecture. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Kathy Kresge, volunteer and leader of the church’s Hospitality Ministry, who helped to make this new series a reality, notes the venue is large enough to accommodate a crowd of anywhere between 350 and 600 people.
“All of us (involved in organizing the series) find the topic extremely fascinating,” Kresge said. “We don’t teach the foundation of our country. I personally have never read the Federalist Papers. When I was asked to be involved I found the whole series fascinating, and I wanted to bring it to the community.”
Bell aims his presentation for a community college level of understanding, so he feels students in 11th and 12th grades, along with adult learners, should be able to follow along well.
He will share historical excerpts relevant to the topics at hand, so attendees don’t need to worry about locating supplemental texts for their studies.
“He is a consummate professional speaker,” Kresge noted about Bell. “He really does a great job. I’m so excited!”
From his perspective, Bell hopes those who attend the lectures come away with a sense of the impact faith had on our founding fathers, and how that informed their hopes for the country they were molding.
It’s in that Christian philosophy and history that their dreams for the USA really took shape, in the form of “quality values; tremendous freedom; tremendous prosperity,” Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.