Right: Grand Knight, Jim Gross presents Bob Milan with the Knight of the Year Award for stepping in and preforming duties as Deputy Grand Knight when a vacancy occurred as well as volunteering in all Knights activities throughout the year.
Grand Knight, Jim Gross presents Mike Rockenstyre with the Family of the Year Award for their leadership in the membership drive and the Annual Tootsie Roll Fundraiser.
PHOTO PROVIDED
