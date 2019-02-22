PORT CHARLOTTE — Thousands gathered at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday and Sunday in search of dancing, food and fun.
For the 26th year, the church hosted its annual Greek Fest to open their doors to the community and bring family and friends together.
“Hospitality is a tradition of Greek people and of the church. We invite people in, feed them, get to know them,” said parishioner and festival volunteer Cathy Sanders.
“And people keep coming back for the food, the culture. We have people who come all three days because they enjoy the experience that much.”
Festivals of this type, however, aren’t exclusive to Charlotte County.
“Greek churches have festivals like this to share their culture all over the United States. Snowbirds are used to seeing the festivals up north in big-name places like Chicago, New York City, so it’s something they’re familiar with when they come down to visit,” said Sanders.
“It’s open to everyone. The festival is about sharing the Greek culture and traditions with anyone who stops by.”
And to do so, the church enlists scores of dancers — anywhere from two to 24 years old — to provide entertainment as well as teach guests some simple steps.
The Pride of Greece dancers are one of the biggest draws with multiple showtimes all three days of the festival.
“That’s why we choose that weekend. Our children dancing are a big part of the festival and they have that Monday off of school for Presidents Day and that gives them some time to recuperate,” Sanders said.
As in Greek culture, food is also of significant importance to the festival.
Each year, countless vendors serve up everything from Saganaki (flaming cheese) to Loukoumathes (a fried dough pastry) under a 10,000-square-foot tent while the church preps a buffet-style dinner indoors.
“The sandwich tent has a lot of additional seating for people who want to sit and eat or for people who just want to hang out and watch the dancers,” Sanders said.
And all that additional seating is necessary, with Sanders estimating anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 people attend the festival over the three-day period.
“We have people we know who come every year, I’ve seen clients from my realty business come by, it’s a great thing for the whole community to come out,” she said.
“I can only hope it continues to grow and for everyone to continue to come back and have fun.”
Vendors selling knick-knacks, toys and Greek groceries are also popular at the fest, typically lining the interior halls of the church. According to organizers, it’s an especially good way for attendees to get out of the heat or pass time while they wait for scheduled performances and church tours.
“The annual Food Fest will make you feel like you visited Greece,” the event’s Facebook page, @pcgreekfest, states.
And while you’ll have to wait another year to attend the next Greek Fest, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church welcomes everyone, regardless of background, to discover the “ancient faith and rich traditions of the Orthodox Church,” according to their website, holytrinitypc.com.
