With Mother’s Day coming up, a number of churches around the community are finding ways to celebrate all the moms in our lives.
Community Life Church on Edgewater Drive, for instance, is hosting its second-annual Mother’s Day Brunch on Saturday.
“It’s a free event for the community and it’s a good way to bring the ladies together and unite us as one,” said Children’s Pastor Shaina Yates. “It helps build each other up in a fun setting where they can just relax.”
Businesses in the area are also showing their gratitude by catering the event. This year, Publix, Abbe’s Donuts, Chick-Fil-A and more are sponsoring the event, providing free food and drinks to all the moms registered.
Those in attendance will also get to enjoy a short, relaxed sermon by Pastor Nancy Turpin from West Coast Church in Englewood.
“It’s such a good time for all the ladies to come together and enjoy each other’s company and be celebrated – we hope to keep doing it every year as long as we can keep getting sponsors,” Yates said.
And while registration for the event has closed with more than 120 women signing up, moms will also have the opportunity to enjoy a special service at Community Life Church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
“Any of the moms who come to service on Sunday get a free present and the pastor will be giving a sermon that focuses on motherhood,” Yates said.
The children’s group will also be playing a special video they put together to thank their moms and discuss everything they love about them.
South Biscayne Fellowship Church in North Port is also among the churches joining the festivities and celebrating mothers.
At the 10:30 and 11:45 services Sunday, free professional photos will be offered to all mothers and their families. The service will also feature a “special message of gratitude,” according to their website, fellowshipchurch.com/south-biscayne. The event is open to everyone in the community and promises to be a fun time for moms and their whole families.
First Alliance Church in Port Charlotte chose to celebrate mothers a little earlier in the week with a special event on Thursday evening.
“Heart to Heart Mother’s Day Dessert Night” was a big event within the church, not only treating moms to some sweet snacks but also offering fellowship time and a discussion panel with “seasoned moms,” according to their website, firstalliancechurch.net.
Lisa Rowe, Director of Pregnancy Solutions, was also in attendance and played a big part in the interactive panel.
However, if you missed out on First Alliance’s Dessert Night, sweet treats are also going to be up for grabs on Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kona Ice truck will be at the church.
Initially, First Alliance was just treating kids in their Safari Kids Children’s Ministry to Kona Ice but, since it’s Mother’s Day, their inviting moms to come enjoy free Kona Ice, as well.
A number of other churches in the area, including St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, are holding events for mothers just within their congregations — like brunches and special themed services — so be sure to check out what’s happening at your church this weekend while making Mother’s Day plans!
