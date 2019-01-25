Love Your Enemies and Do Good

But love ye your enemies, and do good, and lend, hoping for nothing again; and your reward shall be great, and ye shall be the children of the Highest; for He is kind unto the unthankful and to the evil. — Luke 6:35
Our human nature does not want to be kind to the unthankful and to the evil, yet God is.
On our own we could never love those who are unlovely. But when God changes our nature we grow and become more and more Christ like, then we do things that we could never have done on our own.
Typically, we want praise and glory for all we do, yet God is kind and merciful millions of times a day to multitudes who will never acknowledge Him or recognize God exists.
In our world there is an attitude of put yourself first because it’s dog eat dog out there. We think if we don’t take care of our self no one else will. Christians are to look to God who is watching over us desiring to bless us exceedingly abundantly above all we could ask or think. God’s command to love our enemies seems almost outrageous. We often have a hard time tolerating people that irritate us, let alone someone who is our enemy!
That is why Christianity is unique, it works through faith and love.
Our faith is in God that He will give us the grace to love someone who hates us, and do good to those who curse us. Christians are to see people from a different perspective, that is through the eyes of love.
We never know why people do what they do, we often speculate, but only God knows the whole story about a person’s life. Be brave, step out and be like Jesus, try to be at peace, and love all people whenever possible. Turn people over to God and let Him judge them. He’s way more qualified than you are.
God tells us that by loving our enemies, doing good, and lending we are called the children of the Highest. That’s far more valuable than getting praise from your enemy or being paid back for acts of kindness or good works.
Since the Bible tells us love never fails it will work much better than the anger, hurt, and bitterness that creeps into the heart that is harboring ill will toward someone.
God is love, and if you are a child of God then the love of God is shed abroad in your heart by the Holy Ghost. If you allow God’s love to work through you, you may be blessed to see it produce a miracle in someone else’s life.
