1.) What is the most challenging thing about what you do?: "I would have to say I do not have enough hours in the day for what needs to be done. Even though we have a wonderful group of volunteers, we always need more."
2.) How did you get your start as a priest?
"I began my journey in Chicago. I had always been involved in the church. It was through my involvement in the church that I received my calling to become a priest. I was originally the Midwest Youth Ministry Coordinator for the Episcopal church and went on to become an ordained priest and moved to North Port in September of 2015 to become the Priest In Charge at St. Nathaniel's."
3.) What makes your church or congregation unique?
"This is a church where everything we do here is all about love. This is a very busy, full-time church. We are involved in many helpful organizations as well as our own food distributions each first and third Thursday of each month."
