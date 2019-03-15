Q How did you get your start as a pastor?
A“I grew up in the church but stopped when I was a teenager. When I was in college, things were not going the way I had wanted. So I recalled some of the things I had learned as a child and tried out this Christ thing. I heard God say ‘My son I love you,’ as I prayed. From that moment on I felt my life had meaning and purpose.
“I did not originally think being a pastor was what I was going to do. I thought I would work outside of the church spreading the word of God. But through time I felt like God was shaping me to help others others see their life had purpose as well. So I decided to attend divinity school and after graduating began serving in the church.”
Q What makes your church or congregation unique?
A“I think we have something for everyone here at our church. We especially have some great opportunities for children and youth. We also have lots of things for our older population as well. We have many ways of serving the church and our community. We want Port Charlotte to be a better city with our presence here.”
Q What is the most challenging thing about what you do?
A“My role as Pastor lets me witness a lot of the pain our society inflicts on people. To have that in front of me is challenging. I believe there is hope for everybody and what Jesus has done for us No situation is beyond hope as we turn to Christ. Having a strong support system at home helps keep me grounded.”
