1.) What is the most challenging thing about what you do?
"I feel like being in ministry is a constant calling."
2.) What makes your church or congregation unique?
"The one thing that everyone tells us is the love that they feel here and the acceptance; this is a family."
3.) How did you get your start as a Pastor?
"I grew up in a Christian home and we would go to church, but then I got involved in Sunday school which I enjoyed more. Then during my teen years I became confirmed but soon after that I drifted from the church. But during a part of my high school years I came across a classmate who was rally helpful in bringing me back to God by inviting me to a youth group gathering. During this gathering there was a speaker who talked about Gods love. When I left that evening I thought he was very kind but I will not be going back...but something just kept drawing me back. Two years later I became involved in the youth group...and that is where I discovered that god was calling me into ministry. I had gone to college soon after and was studying a different subject than ministry but I was feeling more and more called into it. I decided to tell my father and at first he was a bit upset then he wanted me to meet with his pastor and when I did he encouraged me to go into ministry. I then went and id an internship at a cancer ward at a Lutheran hospital. The experience was eye opening and it moved me. I then visited the pastor again and everything fell into place. The pastor had found a palce for me to go to seminary in Hungary. I wasn't planning on coming to America but war had broke out in the area and I was asked to come and stay for a year. I stayed in Lorraine Ohio and then in 2014 I came to North Port."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.