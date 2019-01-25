Meet the Preacher: Pastor Dan Prine, Edgewater United Methodist Church

Pastor Dan Prine (right) and Pastor Jack Weida discuss the many happenings at Edgewater United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte. The church is currently working on opening their campus in North Port. “Edgewater Church is coming to North Port and we would love for you to join us for our first worship service at 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 27,” said Prine. According to their flier they offer passionate worship, live preaching, and authentic relationships. The meeting in North Port will be at 4285 Wesley Lane. For more information visit their website at EdgewaterChurch.Com.