Meet the Preacher: Pastor Dan Prine, Edgewater United Methodist Church

How did you get your start as a Pastor?
“I started as a youth pastor in Tampa. Through my life so many have poured into me and I wanted to share and pour back. I came to Port Charlotte Edgewater United Methodist Church in 2007.”
What makes your church the place to come?
“We have a come-as-you-are environment, you can wear jeans, shorts or dress up — whatever your comfortable with. It is a loving, welcoming and God-filled place. We love God and we love others. We help people to meet, know, and serve Jesus Christ.”
What is the most challenging thing about what you do?
“They’re so many people in our community who are hurting and alone and struggling and they are trying to do that on their own. We try to connect people with God and each other so they realize we are not alone we have all been there at one time or another. We have so many amazing ministries here including a food pantry, thrift store, and our bike ministry to just name a few.”
